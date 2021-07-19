UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Condemn Kidnapping Of Afghan Ambassador's Daughter In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

Taliban Condemn Kidnapping of Afghan Ambassador's Daughter in Pakistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have decried the kidnapping of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan and called for bringing to justice those responsible for the act.

"The kidnapping of an Afghan girl in Pakistan is against humanity and an aggression which we condemn. We urge the government of Pakistan to step up its efforts to arrest and punish the perpetrators so that such acts do not give rise to hate between the two nations and the spoilers don't have ground to misuse it," Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban political office in Doha, tweeted.

On July 16, the ambassador's daughter was kidnapped on her way home in Islamabad and released after several hours of torture, according to the Afghan ministry. On Saturday, Afghanistan summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul to lodge a protest, urging Islamabad to punish those responsible and ensure safety of Afghan diplomats.

On Sunday, Afghanistan recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan until "all security threats are addressed."

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Protest Kidnapping Russia Doha July Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE affirms solidarity with flood-ridden European ..

39 minutes ago

UAE Press: New drugs are beating Covid-19, not jus ..

54 minutes ago

India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

54 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distributio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.