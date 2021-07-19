(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have decried the kidnapping of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan and called for bringing to justice those responsible for the act.

"The kidnapping of an Afghan girl in Pakistan is against humanity and an aggression which we condemn. We urge the government of Pakistan to step up its efforts to arrest and punish the perpetrators so that such acts do not give rise to hate between the two nations and the spoilers don't have ground to misuse it," Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban political office in Doha, tweeted.

On July 16, the ambassador's daughter was kidnapped on her way home in Islamabad and released after several hours of torture, according to the Afghan ministry. On Saturday, Afghanistan summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul to lodge a protest, urging Islamabad to punish those responsible and ensure safety of Afghan diplomats.

On Sunday, Afghanistan recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan until "all security threats are addressed."