KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Taliban terrorist organization (banned in Russia) has condemned Ankara's decision to extend its military presence in Afghanistan and warned Turkey of the consequences of such actions.

Turkey offered to take over responsibility for securing the Kabul international airport once NATO forces withdraw from the country under certain conditions, including financial and logistical backing. Ankara is currently discussing details of the arrangement with the United States.

"The decision of Turkish leadership is ill-advised, a violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity and against our national interests. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns this reprehensible decision in the strongest terms as it will induce problems between Turkish and Afghan nations," the Taliban said in a statement.

The Taliban noted that they will consider the stay of any foreign forces after the agreed deadline as occupation and will deal with them accordingly � on the basis of "fatwa [ruling] under which the past twenty-year Jihad has been waged."

The movement further urged Turkey to review the decision "due to it being detrimental for both countries" and, instead, focus on mutually beneficial cooperation.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout, expected to be completed by September 11, was one of the points of agreement between the Taliban and the US in Doha in February of last year. In early July, the Pentagon said that the US had withdrawn over 90% of the US military personnel and equipment from Afghanistan.