Taliban Condemn US Airstrikes in Kabul: Arbitrary Attacks Are Illegal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the US airstrikes in Kabul, emphasizing that arbitrary attacks in other countries are illegal.

On Sunday, the US carried out a drone strike to destroy a car, which carried explosives and posed an imminent threat to the Kabul airport.

The attack reportedly left nine civilians killed.

"We condemn such attacks because it is illegal to carry out arbitrary attacks in other countries. If there was any potential threat, it should have been reported to us, not an arbitrary attack that has resulted in civilian casualties," Mujahid told China's CGTN broadcaster.