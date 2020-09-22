UrduPoint.com
Taliban Conducted Almost 7,000 Attacks In Past 6 Months Alone - Reports

Tue 22nd September 2020

The number of attacks conducted by the Taliban radical movement in Afghanistan over the past half a year has reached almost 7,000, Afghan television channel 1TV News reported on Tuesday, citing a representative of the country's interior ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The number of attacks conducted by the Taliban radical movement in Afghanistan over the past half a year has reached almost 7,000, Afghan television channel 1TV news reported on Tuesday, citing a representative of the country's interior ministry.

According to the ministry official, as cited in the report, of the nearly 7,000 Taliban attacks over the past six months, 1,140 were bombing attacks.

This insurgency has reportedly left close to 3,500 civilians killed or injured in addition to scores of casualties among Afghan army soldiers.

During this period, the Afghan government's security forces has confiscated over 10 metric tonnes of explosives from the Taliban, according to the report.

The radical movement is currently in the midst of landmark peace talks with the Afghan government in Doha. Prior to launching the historic negotiation, the Taliban committed to reducing violence under a US-brokered deal with Kabul on the heels of almost two decades of domestic insurgency and terrorism.

