Taliban Confirm Invitations for Foreign Nations to New Government Declaration Ceremony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed on Monday that several countries, including Turkey, China and Russia, were invited to the ceremony of announcement of the composition of the new Afghan government.

Earlier in the day, Al Jazeera reported that the Taliban sent invitations to Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar.

"Invitations have been sent to several countries to attend the declaration ceremony of the new government," Mujahid said, as quoted by the Shamshad news broadcaster.