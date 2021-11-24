UrduPoint.com

Taliban Confirm Meeting With US, EU Representatives In Doha From November 27-29

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:18 PM

Taliban Confirm Meeting With US, EU Representatives in Doha From November 27-29

A Taliban delegation (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) will meet with US and EU representatives in the Qatari capital of Doha from November 27-29, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) A Taliban delegation (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) will meet with US and EU representatives in the Qatari capital of Doha from November 27-29, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.

"A senior delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will be in Doha November 27-29 to meet with EU and US officials and other stakeholders on political issues, money defreezing, humanitarian aid and education talks, healthcare, security and the opening of embassies in Kabul and other issues," Balkhi said on Twitter.

