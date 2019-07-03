Taliban Confirm Participation in Intra-Afghan Peace Talks in Qatar This Week

The Taliban will attend an intra-Afghan conference in Qatar scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Spokesman for the Taliban's Qatar office Suhail Shaheen said Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Taliban will attend an intra-Afghan conference in Qatar scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Spokesman for the Taliban's Qatar office Suhail Shaheen said Wednesday.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Doha would host the intra-Afghan dialogue conference.

"A conference on intra-Afghan negotiations will be held on July 7 and July 8, hosted by Qatar and Germany.

The members will attend in their own capacity and there will be around 60 participants," Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

The conference is part of an attempt to find a solution for the conflict-torn Afghanistan. In addition to this dialogue, the Taliban are talking to the United States in a bid to secure a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and assurances from the Taliban the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.