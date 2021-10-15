Taliban Confirm Participation in Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan on October 20

A delegation of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) will take part in the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, which the Russian capital hosts on October 20, the Afghan Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on Friday

The delegation will be headed by Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the interim Afghan government, Balkhi wrote on Twitter. According to his statement, the Taliban plan to hold negotiations with representatives of different countries on issues of mutual interest during their visit to Moscow.