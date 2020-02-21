UrduPoint.com
Taliban Confirm Plans To Sign Finalized Peace Deal With US On February 29

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:25 PM

The Taliban militant group confirmed on Friday it would sign a finalized deal on Afghan peace with the United States in front of international observers on February 29

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Taliban militant group confirmed on Friday it would sign a finalized deal on Afghan peace with the United States in front of international observers on February 29.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the US was preparing to sign a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29 if the reduction of violence is successfully observed.

"Following lengthy negotiations between the [Taliban] and the United States of America, both parties agreed to sign the finalized accord in the presence of international observers on... 29th of February 2020," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

