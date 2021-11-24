UrduPoint.com

Taliban Confirm Start Of New Round Of Negotiations With US In Qatar Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:09 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) A new round of negotiations between the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) and the United States will start in Qatar next week, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US State Department said that US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West will head to Qatar next week for two weeks of discussions with the Taliban.

"A new round of talks between Afghanistan and the United States will begin in Qatar next week," the ministry tweeted.

