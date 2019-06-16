Taliban Confirms 7th Round of US-Taliban Talks May Take Place in Doha Next Week

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Taliban confirmed on Saturday that the seventh round of US-Taliban peace talks will be held soon, possibly within days, in Qatar's capital, Doha, the Taliban's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, told Sputnik.

A source close to the Taliban told Sputnik earlier in the day that the US-Taliban peace talks were expected to take place sometime in June, possibly next week, and would be held in Doha.

"The meeting will definitely take place, but the exact date is not specified, it may take place within days," Mujahed said.

Mujahed added that the agenda for the talks remained the same as for the previous talks and that the Taliban was interested in effective, substantial talks.

The United States and Taliban have been negotiating an agreement for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and for a guarantee from the Taliban that Afghan soil would not be used to harbor members of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). So far, the Taliban and Washington have held six rounds of extensive talks but with minor progress.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.