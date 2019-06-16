UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Confirms 7th Round Of US-Taliban Talks May Take Place In Doha Next Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Taliban Confirms 7th Round of US-Taliban Talks May Take Place in Doha Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Taliban confirmed on Saturday that the seventh round of US-Taliban peace talks will be held soon, possibly within days, in Qatar's capital, Doha, the Taliban's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, told Sputnik.

A source close to the Taliban told Sputnik earlier in the day that the US-Taliban peace talks were expected to take place sometime in June, possibly next week, and would be held in Doha.

"The meeting will definitely take place, but the exact date is not specified, it may take place within days," Mujahed said.

Mujahed added that the agenda for the talks remained the same as for the previous talks and that the Taliban was interested in effective, substantial talks.

The United States and Taliban have been negotiating an agreement for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and for a guarantee from the Taliban that Afghan soil would not be used to harbor members of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). So far, the Taliban and Washington have held six rounds of extensive talks but with minor progress.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Washington Qatar Doha Progress Same United States May June 2015 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy picks up speed, promises stronge ..

18 minutes ago

US Escalates Cyberattacks on Russia's Electric Gri ..

15 minutes ago

Journalist Ilyas Warsi has been killed: SSP Hydera ..

19 minutes ago

Fire Occurred in Building on Territory of Russia's ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.