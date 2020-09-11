UrduPoint.com
Taliban Confirms Intra-Afghan Talks Will Begin On Saturday

Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

KABUL/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Taliban on Thursday confirmed that the intra-Afgan peace talks will begin on Saturday.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak wrote on Twitter that the opening ceremony of the talks will take place on Saturday, September 12.

Later in the day, the Taliban's political office affirmed its readiness to take part in the longed-for event in Doha.

"In line with the agreement signed between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [Taliban] and the United States of America, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would like to declare its readiness to partake in the inauguration ceremony of Intra-Afghan Negotiations that shall be held in Qatar on the 24th of Muharram-ul-Haram 1442 Hijri Lunar, corresponding with 12/09/2020 and 22/06/1339," Spokesman of Political Office Muhammad Naeem said in a statement.

The spokesman added that the Taliban movement was going to bring peace that would live up to its religious values and national interests.

The Afghan government, in turn, has once again reiterated its readiness to participate in the talks.

"The Afghan government has made all the necessary arrangements for peace and the negotiating team of the Afghan government is fully prepared to travel to Doha for the start of the peace negotiations with the Taliban group," presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi wrote on Twitter.

He added that the government delegation would depart to Doha on Friday.

