Taliban Confirms Release of 15 Additional Afghan Prisoners as Part of Deal With US

The Taliban movement has freed 15 additional Afghan prisoners in the country's central province of Uruzgan as part of efforts to accelerate the mutual release of detainees with Kabul, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Tuesday

"Today, a total of 15 soldiers and policemen of the Kabul Administration were released from a prison of the Islamic Emirate in Urozgan province. They were sent to their families after each of them giving new clothes and Afs: 5,000 [$65] as transportation fare," Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban is demanding that the Afghan authorities release 5,000 prisoners, as agreed in the US-Taliban peace deal in late February.

According to the Afghan government, Kabul has released a total of 3,000 Taliban prisoners so far under the agreement.

The peace deal reached by the United States and the Taliban movement stipulated the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchanges. Initially, the Taliban and the Kabul government did not show much inclination to negotiate with each other. However, the prisoner exchanges that have been taking place over the last few months, as well as the recent Eid al-Fitr ceasefire, demonstrate some potential for a breakthrough in the Afghan peace process.