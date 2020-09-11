Taliban Consent to Ceasefire Being First Issue of Intra-Afghan Talks - Acting Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Taliban have given their assurances that the first item on the agenda of Saturday's planned intra-Afghan talks in Doha will be a ceasefire, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister and a member of the government's negotiating team in the Qatari capital, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Taliban have given their assurances that the first item on the agenda of Saturday's planned intra-Afghan talks in Doha will be a ceasefire, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister and a member of the government's negotiating team in the Qatari capital, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, told Sputnik on Friday.

The planned negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban represent a significant moment in the Afghan peace process, and follow in the wake of the February 29 peace deal signed by the United States and the militant group.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has already arrived in Doha to participate in the negotiations.