Taliban Consider Creation of Regular Armed Forces in Afghanistan in Near Future - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) are considering the creation of regular armed forces in Afghanistan in near future, TOLO news reported on Wednesday, citing Qari Fasihuddin, the military's chief of staff.

Fasihuddin said that consultations on creating the regular military in near future are ongoing during a press conference in Kabul, according to the Afghan broadcaster.