Taliban Consider Demands Of Panjshir Resistance Unreasonable - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Taliban Consider Demands of Panjshir Resistance Unreasonable - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) consider the demands of the Panjshir resistance to be unreasonable, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing sources within the movement.

The broadcaster said earlier in the day that the Taliban decided to launch a large military operation in Panjshir after negotiations with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud failed the day before.

Massoud reportedly requested 30% representation in a new government. He also demanded that the Taliban coordinate all appointments of officials with the resistance forces and let them keep all their weapons and military equipment.

Panjshir, located northeast of Kabul, remains the only Afghan province that has not fallen to the Taliban. In August, Massoud pledged to lay down his arms if the Taliban guarantee freedom and equality for all citizens and form an inclusive government.

