Taliban Contemplate Appointing Ambassador To Moscow - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:38 PM

The Taliban's (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) acting government in Afghanistan plans to appoint its ambassador to Moscow, Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview

"We have a plan, especially for the embassies that are currently operating, we plan to appoint an ambassador to Moscow and we will appoint one. This is a diplomatic step. Embassies and consulates are important for diplomatic relations and we are collaborating on this," Mujahid said.

The spokesman stopped short of enumerating the terms of envoy's appointment but noted that Russia has yet to lay down conditions for the recognition of the Taliban's acting government in Afghanistan. The government's recognition will contribute to development of ties and trust with the United States and other countries, the spokesman concluded.

On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin during an annual press conference said that Russian considerations on the recognition of the Taliban's rule will be based on the reality, including representation of all ethnic groups in the leadership of Afghanistan. Nevertheless, the president noted that there are still security concerns over the possible penetration of extremists into Russian borders.

In August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops marking the end of 20-years-long presence in the country. In September, the Taliban established an interim government lead by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the First Taliban government.

