Taliban Continue Dialogue With Kabul on Political Settlement - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) continues the dialogue with the Kabul administration on the political settlement as it is a condition for a ceasefire agreement, spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik.

I said the intra-Afghan Negotiations are proceeding on the basis of the sequence enshrined in Doha Agreement, i.e. first negotiations on political roadmap and reaching a solution and then talks on ceasefire. But we are still in the process of negotiations on political roadmap . It has not finished yet," Shaheen said.