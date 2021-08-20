Taliban Control Almost Entire Afghanistan, This Must Be Taken Into Consideration - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) control almost the entire territory of Afghanistan, this should be taken into consideration, the collapse of the country must be prevented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Today, the Taliban movement controls almost all the territory of the country, including the capital. These are realities, and we must take this into consideration, certainly without allowing the collapse of the Afghan state," Putin said at a press conference following negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Putin expressed hope that the Taliban will fulfill its promises to end hostilities and respect the rights of both Afghans and foreign citizens.