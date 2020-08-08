(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Taliban radical movement holds control over around 70 percent of rural areas across Afghanistan, with all of its key departments operating there, Taliban Political Office spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik in a phone interview.

"We have about 70 percent of the rural areas in our control, we have all departments there in place, including the education department, military department, civilian casualty prevention department, agriculture department and reconstruction department, all departments are working in those areas, which are in our control. We have all the system in place in those areas," Shaheen said.