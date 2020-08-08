UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Control Around 70% Of Afghanistan's Rural Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Taliban Control Around 70% of Afghanistan's Rural Areas

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Taliban radical movement holds control over around 70 percent of rural areas across Afghanistan, with all of its key departments operating there, Taliban Political Office spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik in a phone interview.

"We have about 70 percent of the rural areas in our control, we have all departments there in place, including the education department, military department, civilian casualty prevention department, agriculture department and reconstruction department, all departments are working in those areas, which are in our control. We have all the system in place in those areas," Shaheen said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Education Agriculture All

Recent Stories

NFEH calls for immediate reopening of tourism indu ..

6 minutes ago

ICC confirms T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022

18 minutes ago

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project comp ..

36 minutes ago

Moody upgrades Pakistan’s outlook from ‘under ..

45 minutes ago

Army Chief expresses sorrow over death of Saudi Ar ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre launches new C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.