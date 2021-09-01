Taliban Controls IS Threat in Afghanistan - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban radical movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) is controlling the situation with the threat posed by the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The situation is improving and you can see it yourself. We are in control of the situation [with the IS]," Naeem said.

The Taliban do not read the statements of the US and the UK alleging that the movement is unable to resist the IS threat, he added.