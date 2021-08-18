UrduPoint.com

Taliban 'Cooperating' With UK Forces Amid Evacuation From Afghanistan - Military Chief

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) are helping UK forces to conduct evacuation of people from Afghanistan, in what appears to be a more moderate posture than in the 1990s, UK Chief of the Defense Staff Nick Carter said on Wednesday

"We are cooperating with the Taliban on the ground and that seems to be a very straightforward relationship... They are keeping the streets of Kabul very safe and indeed very calm. They are helping us at the airport," Carter told Sky news.

The Taliban, controlling Afghanistan today, may be more moderate than those, who seized power in 1990s, as no reports of them "behaving in a medieval way" were received, Carter added.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. The takeover resulted in many people currently trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

