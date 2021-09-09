UrduPoint.com

Taliban Cooperative In Facilitating US Evacuation Charter Flights From Kabul - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Taliban Cooperative in Facilitating US Evacuation Charter Flights From Kabul - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Taliban (designated as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) has been cooperative in helping the United States facilitate charter flights with evacuees out of the Kabul airport, the White House said on Thursday.

"The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA [Hamid Karzai International Airport]," the White House said in a press release. "They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort. This is a positive first step."

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Kabul Russia White House United States From Airport

Recent Stories

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Dubai Government teams c ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Dubai Government teams combatting COVID-19, reviews pr ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets with French ..

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets with French counterpart

47 minutes ago
 Police officials, Administrator Karachi discuss fu ..

Police officials, Administrator Karachi discuss functioning of ZOTT

35 minutes ago
 Over 9.2 m people vaccinated against Coronavirus i ..

Over 9.2 m people vaccinated against Coronavirus in South Punjab

35 minutes ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes a ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.