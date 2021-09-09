Taliban Cooperative in Facilitating US Evacuation Charter Flights From Kabul - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Taliban (designated as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) has been cooperative in helping the United States facilitate charter flights with evacuees out of the Kabul airport, the White House said on Thursday.

"The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA [Hamid Karzai International Airport]," the White House said in a press release. "They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort. This is a positive first step."