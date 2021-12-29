UrduPoint.com

Taliban Count On Recognition By Russia - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:10 PM

Taliban Count on Recognition by Russia - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the movement is counting on Russia to recognize its acting interim government in Afghanistan.

"According to our expectations, this should have been done a long time ago, but it is still a good time to start the recognition process, as currently the people of Afghanistan are in need of help and assistance, they (Moscow) should do it, the Moscow government is a strong government, has a good position in the international arena and can use it as an advantage to help Afghans better," Mujahid said.

On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin during an annual press conference said that Russian considerations on the recognition of the Taliban's ruling will be based on the reality, including representation of all ethnic groups in the leadership of Afghanistan.

Nevertheless, the president noted that there are still security concerns over the possible penetration of Russian borders by extremists. 

In August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops marking the end of 20-years-long presence in the country. In September, the Taliban established an interim government lead by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the First Taliban government.

