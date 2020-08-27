Taliban Decide on Names of Members of Delegation for Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Taliban radical movement has decided on the Names of 21 people who will be their representatives at talks with the Afghan government, a source in Qatar told Sputnik on Thursday.

The group's political chief, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, is on top of the list.

Other senior Taliban members on the list are� Mohammed Abdul Kabir and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Noor Mohammad Saqib.