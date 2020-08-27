UrduPoint.com
Taliban Decide On Names Of Members Of Delegation For Intra-Afghan Talks In Doha - Source

The Taliban radical movement has decided on the names of 21 people who will be their representatives at talks with the Afghan government, a source in Qatar told Sputnik on Thursday

The Taliban radical movement has decided on the Names of 21 people who will be their representatives at talks with the Afghan government, a source in Qatar told Sputnik on Thursday.

The group's political chief, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, is on top of the list.

Other senior Taliban members on the list are� Mohammed Abdul Kabir and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Noor Mohammad Saqib.

