Taliban Decide On Names Of Members Of Delegation For Intra-Afghan Talks In Doha - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:25 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Taliban radical movement has decided on the Names of 21 people who will be their representatives at talks with the Afghan government, a source in Qatar told Sputnik on Thursday.
The group's political chief, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, is on top of the list.
Other senior Taliban members on the list are� Mohammed Abdul Kabir and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Noor Mohammad Saqib.