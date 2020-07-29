Taliban Declare 3-Day Ceasefire During Eid al-Adha Celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Taliban radical movement of Afghanistan has pledged to halt offensive operations for the three days of celebrations of the Muslim sacrifice festival of Eid al-Adha, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The festival will begin on Friday and end on August 3.

"In order that our compatriots may spend the days and nights of Eid-ul-Adha in even more security and joy, all Mujahideen are instructed to halt offensive operations against enemy forces during the three days and nights of Eid-ul-Adha," the statement read.

At the same time, the Taliban reserved the right to respond to any attacks by "the opposition."

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence as part of a peace pact negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29. In addition to a mutual release of prisoners, this was expected to launch the intra-Afghan talks and pave the way for ending the almost two-decade long confrontation between Kabul and the radical group.