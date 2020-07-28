UrduPoint.com
Taliban Declare Three-day Ceasefire During Eid Ul-Azha

The Taliban on Tuesday declared a three-day ceasefire during the Muslim holidays of Eid ul-Azha starting Friday, marking the second such truce offer in just over two months in Afghanistan

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Taliban on Tuesday declared a three-day ceasefire during the Muslim holidays of Eid ul-Azha starting Friday, marking the second such truce offer in just over two months in Afghanistan.

"All the mujahedeen (Taliban fighters)... are ordered to refrain from carrying out any operation against the enemy during the three days and nights of Eid ul-Azha," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

