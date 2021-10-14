UrduPoint.com

Taliban Delegation Arrives In Ankara - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

Taliban Delegation Arrives in Ankara - Source

The delegation of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the helm arrived in the Turkish capital, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The delegation of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the helm arrived in the Turkish capital, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said that the Afghan delegation had departed for Turkey to hold bilateral talks on the issues that are of interest to both parties. The sides are expected to discuss trade, humanitarian aid, air traffic and migration.

"The Taliban delegation has arrived in Turkey for talks," the source said without adding any further details.

In mid-August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive on the government forces in Afghanistan and declared that the war was over the next day after they entered Kabul. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and associated locals from the country. The US forces left Afghanistan on August 31, which meant the end of the 20-year American military presence in the country. In early September, the Taliban announced a new all-male government, which has not been internationally recognized yet.

