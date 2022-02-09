UrduPoint.com

Taliban Delegation Arrives In Geneva For Talks - Swiss Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) A delegation of the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorism) has arrived in Geneva, where it plans to hold talks with representatives of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and non-governmental organization, FDFA spokeswoman Elisa Raggi told Sputnik.

"The FDFA confirms that the (Taliban) delegation is in Geneva at the invitation of a non-governmental organization that seeks to improve the observance of humanitarian norms and principles," Raggi said.

According to the spokesperson, the Taliban will hold talks with members of non-governmental organizations and high-ranking officials of the FDFA this week. The meetings will focus on the issues of humanitarian access to Afghan populations in need, protection of humanitarian organizations and respect for human rights, including the rights of women and minorities in the country.

Raggi said that the talks would be held in private.

The spokeswoman also noted that the visit of the Taliban delegation to Geneva were not organized by the Swiss authorities.

"Their presence in Switzerland is not legitimization or recognition of the Taliban," she said.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in September 2021. The international community, from several governments to non-governmental organizations, has provided various assistance to the population battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis in the country.

