Taliban Delegation Arrives in Qatar to Sign Peace Deal With Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Taliban delegation has arrived to Qatar's capital of Doha for a signing of a peace agreement with the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The agreement is expected to be inked in a few hours at a five-star hotel.

The US will be represented by State Secretary Mike Pompeo.