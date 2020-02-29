UrduPoint.com
Taliban Delegation Arrives In Qatar To Sign Peace Deal With Washington

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 02:17 PM



The Taliban delegation has arrived to Qatar's capital of Doha for a signing of a peace agreement with the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Taliban delegation has arrived to Qatar's capital of Doha for a signing of a peace agreement with the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The agreement is expected to be inked in a few hours at a five-star hotel.

The US will be represented by State Secretary Mike Pompeo.

