Taliban Delegation Arrives In Qatar To Sign Peace Deal With Washington
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 02:17 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Taliban delegation has arrived to Qatar's capital of Doha for a signing of a peace agreement with the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
The agreement is expected to be inked in a few hours at a five-star hotel.
The US will be represented by State Secretary Mike Pompeo.