Taliban Delegation Calls Doha Talks With US 'Fruitful' - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) delegation called Sunday negotiations with US delegates in Doha fruitful, the Al Jazeera news channel reported.

The Qatari channel cited the Taliban's acting information minister as saying that the interior Afghan government hoped the meeting would be a step toward its recognition by Washington.

This was the first meeting of US officials with the Taliban since the United States withdrew troops from Afghanistan in August. The Taliban delegation was also expected to meet with EU representatives in Doha on Sunday.