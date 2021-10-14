UrduPoint.com

Taliban Delegation Departs For Ankara To Meet With Senior Turkish Officials - Movement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

Taliban Delegation Departs For Ankara to Meet With Senior Turkish Officials - Movement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) A delegation of Afghan officials from the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, went to Turkey for bilateral talks on various issues, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Thursday.

The delegation plans to discuss with Turkish officials bilateral relations, trade, humanitarian aid, the work of air transport, and migration issues.

Balkhi noted that the delegation went to Ankara at the invitation of the Turkish foreign minister, but mentioned the name of the former Turkish top diplomat who served in this post from 2009-2014, Ahmet Davutoglu, instead of the current Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in early September and announced a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

The movement is yet to be internationally recognized as the proper Afghan government.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Russia Turkey Ankara September Post From Government Top

Recent Stories

PITB signs Agreements with Punjab Irrigation Depar ..

PITB signs Agreements with Punjab Irrigation Department to implement e-Library a ..

38 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

4 hours ago
 New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly en ..

New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly enough to reach net zero by 2050 ..

10 hours ago
 TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart life ..

TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart lifestyle in the UAE at GITEX Tech ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.