Taliban Delegation Departs For Ankara to Meet With Senior Turkish Officials - Movement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) A delegation of Afghan officials from the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, went to Turkey for bilateral talks on various issues, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Thursday.

The delegation plans to discuss with Turkish officials bilateral relations, trade, humanitarian aid, the work of air transport, and migration issues.

Balkhi noted that the delegation went to Ankara at the invitation of the Turkish foreign minister, but mentioned the name of the former Turkish top diplomat who served in this post from 2009-2014, Ahmet Davutoglu, instead of the current Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in early September and announced a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

The movement is yet to be internationally recognized as the proper Afghan government.