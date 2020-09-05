UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Delegation For Intra-Afghan Talks Consists Of 21 People - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Taliban Delegation for Intra-Afghan Talks Consists of 21 People - Spokesman

The Taliban announced on Saturday that its negotiation team features 21 members and is headed by Mawlawi Abdul Hakim, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Taliban announced on Saturday that its negotiation team features 21 members and is headed by Mawlawi Abdul Hakim, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday.

According to the statement posted on Twitter, Mawlawi Abdul Hakim will serve as the chairman of the negotiating team and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will be his deputy.

The role of the spokesman of the political office has been given to Mohammad Naeem Wardak.

Earlier in the week, the Taliban and the Kabul government have completed the prisoner exchange, which was a mandatory condition to launch the intra-Afghan talks, now set to begin in Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Kabul Prisoner Exchange Twitter Doha Mohammad Abbas Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy reviews ways of accelerating g ..

13 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 705 new COVID-19 cases, ..

28 minutes ago

India to remember 6th Sept before any adventurism: ..

2 minutes ago

Slovakia Registers Record Number of New COVID-19 C ..

3 minutes ago

Pak Army's immortal sacrificed must be remembered ..

3 minutes ago

National economy improving day by day: Farukh Habi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.