Taliban Delegation for Intra-Afghan Talks Consists of 21 People - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Taliban announced on Saturday that its negotiation team features 21 members and is headed by Mawlawi Abdul Hakim, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday.

According to the statement posted on Twitter, Mawlawi Abdul Hakim will serve as the chairman of the negotiating team and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will be his deputy.

The role of the spokesman of the political office has been given to Mohammad Naeem Wardak.

Earlier in the week, the Taliban and the Kabul government have completed the prisoner exchange, which was a mandatory condition to launch the intra-Afghan talks, now set to begin in Doha.