UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Delegation In Doha Insists On Creating 'Independent Islamic System' In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Taliban Delegation in Doha Insists on Creating 'Independent Islamic System' in Afghanistan

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the delegation of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) at the intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, on Saturday advocated building a society that is underpinned by Muslim values.

Earlier in the day, the latest round of the nine-month talks was launched at the Qatari capital. The sides are expected to discuss how to abate the ongoing violence in the country as well as end the armed struggle, form a new government and release 7,000 Taliban militants from prisons, a source from the Kabul delegation told Sputnik.

"If peace will come to our country, I can say for sure that we will have a prosperous, comfortable and respectable life in a very short time. In order to achieve all of that, we need a strong, centralized, and independent Islamic system.

In that regard, we must move beyond the constraints of egotism, personal interest and ambition," Baradar said.

The Taliban official went on to stress the necessity of having a social system that reflects the religion and convictions of the Afghan people.

"We want progress, good and comfortable life, which also takes into account our Islamic values, independence and freedom," Baradar added, urging to put an end to "the distrust between the Afghans," and to counteract all attempts to undermine the country's unity.

The peace negotiations started in Doha back in September last year and have been ongoing until now. In recent months, however, it has been marred by violent clashes and terror attacks across Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Doha Progress Independence September Muslim All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Aptma, Bukhara governor sign MoU for textile compl ..

35 minutes ago

78,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42 minutes ago

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

54 minutes ago

UVAS, Punjab Health Department jointly organized a ..

54 minutes ago

France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

58 minutes ago

Pak Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.