Taliban Delegation Invited to Oct 20 Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russia has invited a delegation of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) to take part in the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, scheduled for October 20, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Thursday.

"Yes," Kabulov told reporters, when asked to confirm this.

The diplomat did not specify who will head the Taliban delegation.