UrduPoint.com

Taliban Delegation Led By Baradar Leaves Doha, Lands In Kandahar - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:13 PM

Taliban Delegation Led by Baradar Leaves Doha, Lands in Kandahar - Spokesman

A high-level delegation of the Taliban (banned in Russia) led by Mullah Baradar, the head of the movement's political office, left Qatar on Tuesday and landed in Afghanistan, spokesman Mohammad Naeem said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) A high-level delegation of the Taliban (banned in Russia) led by Mullah Baradar, the head of the movement's political office, left Qatar on Tuesday and landed in Afghanistan, spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.

"This afternoon, a high level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [the Taliban] led by Mullah Baradar Akhund left Qatar and reached their country, they landed at the Kandahar Airport," Naeem tweeted.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Qatar Kandahar Airport

Recent Stories

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alph ..

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alphabet at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly fall on Delta variant gloom

Stock markets mostly fall on Delta variant gloom

2 minutes ago
 Roughly 600 Afghan Security Personnel Assisting US ..

Roughly 600 Afghan Security Personnel Assisting US at Kabul Airport - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 EU Allocates $3.5Mln to Aid Victims of Devastating ..

EU Allocates $3.5Mln to Aid Victims of Devastating Earthquake in Haiti

2 minutes ago
 Taliban deputy leader and co-founder back in Afgha ..

Taliban deputy leader and co-founder back in Afghanistan: spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Tree plantation campaign launched at UET

Tree plantation campaign launched at UET

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.