Taliban Delegation Led by Baradar Leaves Doha, Lands in Kandahar - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) A high-level delegation of the Taliban (banned in Russia) led by Mullah Baradar, the head of the movement's political office, left Qatar on Tuesday and landed in Afghanistan, spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.

"This afternoon, a high level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [the Taliban] led by Mullah Baradar Akhund left Qatar and reached their country, they landed at the Kandahar Airport," Naeem tweeted.