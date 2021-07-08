Taliban Delegation Met With Russian Envoy for Afghanistan Kabulov in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) During a visit to Moscow, a delegation from the political office of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) met with the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak said.

"Today, a high-level four-member delegation of the Islamic Emirate led by Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar arrived in Moscow at the official invitation of the Russian Federation and met with Zamir Kabulov, Special Envoy of the President of the Russian Federation," he said on Twitter.

The delegation assured that Afghanistan will not be used to attack other countries, the spokesman said.

"At the meeting, the delegation of the Islamic Emirate reiterated its position that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against anyone and will not interfere in our affairs," he said.