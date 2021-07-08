UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Delegation Met With Russian Envoy For Afghanistan Kabulov In Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:32 PM

Taliban Delegation Met With Russian Envoy for Afghanistan Kabulov in Moscow

During a visit to Moscow, a delegation from the political office of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) met with the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) During a visit to Moscow, a delegation from the political office of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) met with the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak said.

"Today, a high-level four-member delegation of the Islamic Emirate led by Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar arrived in Moscow at the official invitation of the Russian Federation and met with Zamir Kabulov, Special Envoy of the President of the Russian Federation," he said on Twitter.

The delegation assured that Afghanistan will not be used to attack other countries, the spokesman said.

"At the meeting, the delegation of the Islamic Emirate reiterated its position that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against anyone and will not interfere in our affairs," he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Moscow Russia Twitter Visit From

Recent Stories

AJK Edu Dept asked its employees to desist from el ..

18 seconds ago

Tunisia virus situation catastrophic: health minis ..

19 seconds ago

UNSC Not Considering Sending Peacekeepers to Haiti ..

21 seconds ago

KP govt announces rules for private buildings, hou ..

25 seconds ago

Tennis: Hamburg WTA result

19 minutes ago

26 including two transgenders booked for violating ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.