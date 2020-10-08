Taliban Delegation, NATO Official Discuss Afghan Peace Process - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The delegation of the Taliban headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar, the cofounder of the Taliban, who is also known as Mullah Brother Akhund, held a meeting on Thursday with NATO's Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo in Doha and the sides discussed the ongoing Afghan peace process and the need to curb civilian casualties, Naeem Wardak, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, said.

"The current situation in Afghanistan, prevention of civilian casualties and the peace process were discussed during the meeting. Also, both sides stressed the importance and implementation of the Doha agreement," Wardak said on Twitter.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29 that paved the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks upon the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process.

After months of delays, the peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in the Qatari capital. However, an uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan since the talks began. Meanwhile, both sides have publicly expressed their desire to conclude a secure and long-lasting ceasefire to end Afghanistan's long-running conflict.