UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Delegation, NATO Official Discuss Afghan Peace Process - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Taliban Delegation, NATO Official Discuss Afghan Peace Process - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The delegation of the Taliban headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar, the cofounder of the Taliban, who is also known as Mullah Brother Akhund, held a meeting on Thursday with NATO's Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo in Doha and the sides discussed the ongoing Afghan peace process and the need to curb civilian casualties, Naeem Wardak, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, said.

"The current situation in Afghanistan, prevention of civilian casualties and the peace process were discussed during the meeting. Also, both sides stressed the importance and implementation of the Doha agreement," Wardak said on Twitter.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29 that paved the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks upon the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process.

After months of delays, the peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in the Qatari capital. However, an uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan since the talks began. Meanwhile, both sides have publicly expressed their desire to conclude a secure and long-lasting ceasefire to end Afghanistan's long-running conflict.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Prisoner Exchange Twitter Doha United States February September Government Agreement

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

6 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

8 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

13 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

25 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

33 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.