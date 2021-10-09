UrduPoint.com

Taliban Delegation To Meet EU Officials In Doha - Acting Afghan Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Taliban Delegation to Meet EU Officials in Doha - Acting Afghan Foreign Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) A delegation of Afghan officials from the Taliban (banned in Russia) interim government will meet with EU negotiators in Doha over the weekend, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister said on Saturday.

"The Afghan delegation will discuss the recent developments with the EU delegation in Qatar," Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters.

The negotiations will run in parallel with US-Taliban talks, which kicked off in the Qatari capital on Saturday and will continue on Sunday.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Qatar Doha Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s ..

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s vision for present and future ..

39 minutes ago
 Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

45 minutes ago
 All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same ..

All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same parity: CM Mahmood Khan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic care on breast cancer awarenes ..

2 hours ago
 Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 ..

Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 AJK LA constituencies

2 hours ago
 Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFAR ..

Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFARGARH

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.