Taliban Delegation to Meet EU Officials in Doha - Acting Afghan Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) A delegation of Afghan officials from the Taliban (banned in Russia) interim government will meet with EU negotiators in Doha over the weekend, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister said on Saturday.

"The Afghan delegation will discuss the recent developments with the EU delegation in Qatar," Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters.

The negotiations will run in parallel with US-Taliban talks, which kicked off in the Qatari capital on Saturday and will continue on Sunday.