Taliban Delegation To Moscow Conference To Be Led By Deputy Prime Minister - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) announced on Sunday that its delegation to the October 20 Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan would be led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi.

"A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate government of Afghanistan, led by Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy of prime minister, will participate in the Moscow conference," Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

The delegation will discuss various issues related to Afghanistan with the representatives of different countries, the spokesman said, adding that further details will come once the format of the conference is decided.

The new Afghan authorities consider the participation as an opportunity to engage in legitimate relations with the world countries, Samangani added.

The Moscow conference will be the first official event on the Afghan situation following the collapse of the former government and the Taliban takeover in mid-August. A source close to former Afghan President Hamid Karzai told Sputnik that Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the ex-chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, would attend the conference. But the Russian Embassy in Kabul refuted their participation.

