Taliban Delegation Visits Iran Ahead of Doha Talks with US - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of the Taliban has arrived in Iran as the movement is preparing for the seventh round of peace talks with the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha, a source who preferred to remain anonymous told Sputnik Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) A delegation of the Taliban has arrived in Iran as the movement is preparing for the seventh round of peace talks with the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha, a source who preferred to remain anonymous told Sputnik Tuesday.

The delegation, headed by Taliban's deputy leader Mullah Baradar Akhund, went to China on Monday to discuss future relations in the event the movement achieves a peace deal with the United States.

"I can only confirm that the group is in Iran, no information has been given so far," the source told Sputnik, adding that the delegation is trying to assure the neighboring countries that the post-settlement Afghanistan would not be a threat to the regional countries.

The visits come as the Taliban and the United States are expected to hold the seventh round of peace talks in Qatar within days.

The Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, has confirmed to Sputnik that the talks will take place in an effort to push for a breakthrough.

"The agenda of the talks is same. The Islamic Emirate is not interested in repeated talks, we hope there would be a breakthrough," Mujahed told Sputnik.

The Taliban has long refused to hold direct peace talks with the West-backed Afghan government, calling it a puppet of Western countries.