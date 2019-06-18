UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Delegation Visits Iran Ahead Of Doha Talks With US - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:49 PM

Taliban Delegation Visits Iran Ahead of Doha Talks with US - Source

A delegation of the Taliban has arrived in Iran as the movement is preparing for the seventh round of peace talks with the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha, a source who preferred to remain anonymous told Sputnik Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) A delegation of the Taliban has arrived in Iran as the movement is preparing for the seventh round of peace talks with the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha, a source who preferred to remain anonymous told Sputnik Tuesday.

The delegation, headed by Taliban's deputy leader Mullah Baradar Akhund, went to China on Monday to discuss future relations in the event the movement achieves a peace deal with the United States.

"I can only confirm that the group is in Iran, no information has been given so far," the source told Sputnik, adding that the delegation is trying to assure the neighboring countries that the post-settlement Afghanistan would not be a threat to the regional countries.

The visits come as the Taliban and the United States are expected to hold the seventh round of peace talks in Qatar within days.

The Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, has confirmed to Sputnik that the talks will take place in an effort to push for a breakthrough.

"The agenda of the talks is same. The Islamic Emirate is not interested in repeated talks, we hope there would be a breakthrough," Mujahed told Sputnik.

The Taliban has long refused to hold direct peace talks with the West-backed Afghan government, calling it a puppet of Western countries.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Iran China Qatar Doha Same United States Event Government

Recent Stories

Emirates expands services for busy Hajj season

4 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price up to US$61.67 pb

4 minutes ago

Poor oral health escalates liver cancer risk

2 seconds ago

Radio France staff strike over plans to axe nearly ..

4 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains 18 June 20 ..

6 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence re ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.