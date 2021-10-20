UrduPoint.com

Taliban Delegations Plans To Hold Bilateral Meetings In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The delegation of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) that arrived in the Russian capital for the Moscow-format negotiations on Afghanistan will also hold some bilateral meetings there, a representative of the delegation said on Wednesday.

"Yes, why not?" Khairullah Khairakh told reporters, asked about the bilateral meetings.

