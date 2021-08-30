UrduPoint.com

Taliban Demand From US To Share Information On Threats In Afghanistan - Source

Mon 30th August 2021 | 02:24 PM

Taliban Demand From US to Share Information on Threats in Afghanistan - Source

The Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) demand from the United States to share information on any threats inside Afghanistan, a source from the movement told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) demand from the United States to share information on any threats inside Afghanistan, a source from the movement told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, the US carried out a drone strike to destroy a car, which carried explosives and posed an imminent threat to the Kabul airport. The attack reportedly killed 12 people.

The US military has said that the target was related to the Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia).

"We do not consider the attacks that the Americans are carrying out in our country the right thing. The movement can eliminate any danger or threat in the country. If anyone, including the United States, sees a problem on our territory, they must provide us with information so that our 'Islamic Emirate' [the Taliban] can solve it," the source said.

