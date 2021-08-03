UrduPoint.com

Taliban Demands 'Lion's Share' Of Power In Afghanistan - US Special Envoy

Taliban Demands 'Lion's Share' of Power in Afghanistan - US Special Envoy

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is demanding the "lion's share" of power in the future government of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops from the country, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is demanding the "lion's share" of power in the future government of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops from the country, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday.

"At this point they [Taliban] are demanding that they take the lion's share of power in the next government given the military situation as they see it. And they are discussing these things. A lot of it is not in the public domain," Khalizad said during an Aspen Security Forum event.

