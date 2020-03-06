Taliban Denies Carrying Out Attack on Kabul Ceremony Attended by Abdullah Abdullah

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Taliban group has denied any involvement in Friday attack on the ceremony in Kabul, attended by the former presidential candidate and ex-Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Sputnik.

According to Abdullah's spokesman Mujiburahman Rahimi, the ex-chef executive was not harmed in the attack.