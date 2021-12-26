UrduPoint.com

Taliban Deny Deal With Turkey, Qatar To Jointly Run Kabul Airport

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Taliban Deny Deal with Turkey, Qatar to Jointly Run Kabul Airport

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) denied on Saturday that a deal had been reached with Qatar and Turkey that would allow the two to jointly run airports in Kabul and other Afghan cities.

The Turkish state news agency Anadolu said earlier in the day that joint technical groups would meet in the coming days to lay out details of how they planned to operate Afghanistan's five international airports.

Imamuddin Ahmadi, a Taliban transport ministry spokesman, was cited as saying by the Tolo News agency hours later that no final agreement had been reached after negotiators from the two countries met with Talibs on Thursday. Talks will continue, he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Turkey Qatar From Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with UAE’s Grankraft

1 hour ago
 Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

2 hours ago
 In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' C ..

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' Covid resilience

2 hours ago
 DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

2 hours ago
 Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supp ..

Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supply to Europe

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.