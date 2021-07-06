UrduPoint.com
Taliban Deny Intention To Offer Peace Deal To Afghan Gov't Next Month

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Taliban Deny Intention to Offer Peace Deal to Afghan Gov't Next Month

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Taliban have denied media reports suggesting that the movement plans to present a written peace proposal to the Afghan government in August, a spokesman for the Taliban political office, Naeem Wardak, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, that the radical movement is drafting a peace proposal to hand over to the Afghan government during talks as soon as next month.

"There is a baseless news in some media that the Islamic Emirate has made a plan or program for peace and will hand it over to the Kabul administration next month.

There is no such thing," Wardak said.

 The Taliban committed to reducing violence as part of a US-brokered pact last February in exchange for the withdrawal of foreign troops. However, as US and NATO forces began to leave, the Taliban intensified their advances on the ground, capturing large chunks of land in the country's rural north.

More Stories From World

