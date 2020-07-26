UrduPoint.com
Taliban Deny Released Prisoners Return To Battlefields, Urge Kabul To Stop Rearrests

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 03:20 PM

Taliban Deny Released Prisoners Return to Battlefields, Urge Kabul to Stop Rearrests

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The Taliban have instructed members, freshly released by Kabul as part of the US-negotiated peace deal, to not resume insurgency, whereas the Afghan government has raided and rearrested some of them, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban Political Office, said on Sunday.

This past Thursday, the Afghan government said that some of Taliban prisoners who were released under the peace pact were returning to battlefields in defiance of the agreement.

"The released prisoners of the Islamic Emirate have been instructed by IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, equivalent to the Taliban administration] to stay at their homes & not return to battlefields. They have strictly acted on it. Notwithstanding that, they are incessantly raided, detained and put behind the bar by NDS [National Directorate of Security] of the Kabul [Administration]," Shaheen said on Twitter.

The Taliban further called on Kabul to "shun from such violations & provocative actions," threatening that otherwise, the Afghan government would "bear responsibility for the consequences."

The Afghan government and the Taliban committed to releasing each other's prisoners ” 5,000 and 1,000, respectively ” as part of an agreement negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29, with the outlook to launch intra-Afghan talks.

Last week, the Afghan government confirmed that it had released 4,199 captive Taliban members while hanging back on releasing those of prisoners who were on US and Afghan security blacklists. The Taliban, in turn, have insisted that all 5,000 be released, as per the agreement.

