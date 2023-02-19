Taliban Deny Reports Alleging They Banned Contraception for Women

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) are not banning the sale of contraceptives to women, Afghanistan's Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman Amar told Sputnik, denying recent reports in Western media.

Earlier in the week, The Guardian reported that the Taliban were prohibiting the sale of all birth control drugs and devices to women in Afghanistan, arguing that their use is part of a "Western conspiracy" aimed to control the number of Muslims.

"In some cases, contraceptives are part of the treatment and are prescribed by the doctor as necessary after examining the patient's condition. The decision to ban (contraceptives) has not been made, this is all hearsay and allegations," the spokesman said.

According to The Guardian, one in 14 Afghan women dies of pregnancy-related reasons, which makes Afghanistan one of the most dangerous countries in the world to give birth.

This claim, according to Sharafat Zaman Amar, is also untrue.

"According to our data, maternal and child mortality in the country has decreased compared to the previous years," he said.

The Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. Although authorities pledged not to discriminate against females, the Taliban failed to deliver on the promise, most recently banning women from working for international and national non-governmental organizations, further raising concerns of the international community.