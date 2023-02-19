UrduPoint.com

Taliban Deny Reports Alleging They Banned Contraception For Women

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Taliban Deny Reports Alleging They Banned Contraception for Women

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) are not banning the sale of contraceptives to women, Afghanistan's Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman Amar told Sputnik, denying recent reports in Western media.

Earlier in the week, The Guardian reported that the Taliban were prohibiting the sale of all birth control drugs and devices to women in Afghanistan, arguing that their use is part of a "Western conspiracy" aimed to control the number of Muslims.

"In some cases, contraceptives are part of the treatment and are prescribed by the doctor as necessary after examining the patient's condition. The decision to ban (contraceptives) has not been made, this is all hearsay and allegations," the spokesman said.

According to The Guardian, one in 14 Afghan women dies of pregnancy-related reasons, which makes Afghanistan one of the most dangerous countries in the world to give birth.

This claim, according to Sharafat Zaman Amar, is also untrue.

"According to our data, maternal and child mortality in the country has decreased compared to the previous years," he said.

The Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. Although authorities pledged not to discriminate against females, the Taliban failed to deliver on the promise, most recently banning women from working for international and national non-governmental organizations, further raising concerns of the international community.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World United Nations Drugs Doctor Sale August Women Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

6 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

14 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

16 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

16 hours ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.