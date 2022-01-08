UrduPoint.com

Taliban Deny Reports Of Fighting Resistance In Panjshir

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) A spokesman for the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) denied on Saturday having clashed with Afghan resistance fighters in the holdout Panjshir province, saying there was no resistance.

"Resistance is just on social media, it's not in real life in Afghanistan," Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik.

Aamaj news reported on Friday that the Taliban had clashed with fighters of the National Resistance Front in the province northeast of Kabul after anti-Taliban forces raided the movement's positions outside the town of Jabal Saraj.

